Experts want the Department of Basic Education to investigate apparent decline in matric cohort

Education experts have called for the Department of Basic Education (DBE) to investigate whether the decline in the intake of subjects for the 2023 matric cohort meant the overall number of registered candidates has decreased. They also want to know whether the missing learners dropped out, failed or were pursuing education through other means. Maths literacy saw the biggest decline nationally of pupils dropping the subject from 2022 to 2023, with 23 763 no longer taking it, followed by geography at 21 643 and life science at 16 507.

Maths saw a decline of 4 944 in the 2023 matric cohort, with Physics the least affected with 142 learners no longer participating in it. DBE chief director for public examinations and national assessments, Dr Rufus Poliah, said they were concerned by the decline, especially with geography, and will probe it. Western Cape Education Department (WCED) spokesperson Millicent Merton said the province has not seen a decline in maths literacy and were making efforts to get more maths intake.

“The WCED has supported Grade 12 learners through the Back on Track Programme. Life sciences and mathematics are two of nine subjects where teachers and learners have received intensive support throughout the year. Every second Saturday, identified learners at risk, including progressed learners, attended tutoring sessions. In addition, learners attended a winter camp and will be attending a spring school camp during the upcoming school holidays.” Deputy academic leader of the School of Education at the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN), Professor Vimolan Mudaly, said: “It might just be that there has been an overall decline in the number of learners. I don’t believe that we should be too concerned, except for the fact that there may be fewer learners registered in 2023. That needs to be investigated.”

University of Pretoria’s department of Educational Psychology Professor Kobus Maree also called for thorough research into the decline. He said the decrease in learners from grade 11 last year to grade 12, with Gauteng leading at 1 148 and the Western Cape at 506, could be due to enrichment programs, extra classes, and improved learning facilitation. “Logically, there should be a negative correlation between the number of progressed learners and pass rates in Grade 12.