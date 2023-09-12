Extensive load shedding ahead as generation units fail

South Africans will face extensive power cuts this week as Eskom announced that Stage 5 and 6 load shedding will be implemented due to the loss of four generating units. Eskom said that due to the loss of the units, the need to replenish the emergency generation reserves and increased planned maintenance, load shedding will continue to be implemented at Stage 5 until 4pm on Tuesday.

Thereafter, Stage 6 load shedding will be implemented from 4pm until 5am on Wednesday. “This pattern of implementing Stage 5 load shedding from 5am to 4pm and Stage 6 load shedding from 4pm until 5am will be repeated daily until Friday morning,” Eskom said. Breakdowns were at 16 784MW of generating capacity, while the capacity out of service for planned maintenance is 4 987MW.

Over a period of 24 hours, a generation unit each at Camden, Duvha and Kendal was returned to service, Eskom said. In the same period, a generating unit each at Duvha, Grootvlei, Kendal and Matla power stations was taken offline for repairs. “The delay in returning to service a generating unit each at Hendrina, Kendal, Matimba and Matla power stations is also contributing to the current capacity constraints. Eskom teams are working tirelessly to return these generating units to service.”