Extortion accused faces kidnapping charges

Akhona Jacu, 40, had been in custody after his arrest in an unrelated matter, Hawks spokesperson Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said.

An extortion suspect who was arrested on additional charges of kidnapping, appeared in the King Williams Town Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

“The (Hawks) Kidnapping Task Team under Serious Organised Crime Investigation was commended by the Provincial Head of the Hawks, Major- General Mboiki Obed Ngwenya in ensuring that the accused appeared before court.

“Jacu had been in police custody after he was arrested for allegations of extortion in Stutterheim on August 13, 2023, and has been remanded in custody. Several bail application attempts by the suspect were repeatedly opposed successfully.

“On 22 June 2023, it is alleged that a foreign national was allegedly kidnapped at the gate of his home in King Williams Town. According to the allegations, the victim was confronted by three unknown armed males who reportedly pointed at him with a firearm and forced him into a silver Volkswagen Polo. Reports indicate that the victim was released after a day by his kidnappers,” said Mhlakuvana.