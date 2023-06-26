Extortion suspects arrested in Gugulethu

Cape Town - Operation Restore members deployed in Gugulethu have arrested two suspects for extortion and pointing of a firearm at the weekend. Police spokesperson Frederick van Wyk said observant members arrested the suspects, aged 29 and 34, during intervention duties in the precinct.

“On Sunday, at 5.35pm the police members were busy with provincial intervention duties at Gugulethu policing precinct, when they spotted two suspicious looking men walking down the street at NY 108, Gugulethu.” They stopped and searched them and confiscated a Glock 17.9mm pistol with 30 rounds of ammunition. “One of the men produced a firearm licence. While the members were busy inspecting the firearm and licence an unknown member of the community came running to the members and informed them that they were pointed at with a firearm by the same men and that they extorted money from them,” Van Wyk said.

“The members immediately arrested and detained the two suspects. An undisclosed amount of cash was also found on the suspects.” The men are expected in court once charged. Meanwhile, Operation Restore members deployed in Harare also arrested two suspects, aged 29 and 31, for possession of drugs on Sunday.

“While deployed in Harare area members received information of drugs in Makhaza and Sinako informal settlements. “The information was operationalised and the members searched both addresses. Two men were arrested, separately at each premises after a consignment of drugs was found,” Van Wyk said. This included tik, mandrax and ecstasy.