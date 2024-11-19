Extortion threats disrupt toilet-cleaning services in Kraaifontein

The City says it has had to halt cleaning services of about 300 container toilets in informal settlements in Kraaifontein and Wallacedene due to extortion threats. The City said the cleaning services came to a halt on November 11, after its service provider received the threats.

“All efforts are being made to address the situation in order for services to resume as soon as it is safe to do so,” the City said. Affected areas include Kraaifontein informal settlements: Area 19, Covid 19, Social Distance and Tygerberg Race Course and Wallacedene informal settlements: Simanga-Bloekombos and Marikana. To date, the City’s Water and Sanitation Directorate has reported 14 extortion incidents between April 2023 and November 2024.

This has resulted in service disruptions in 23 informal settlements, with cleanliness and maintenance standards compromised in 2 000 container toilets and 230 chemical toilets, the City said. “The City condemns extortion because it directly impacts the dignity of our residents, by jeopardising our efforts to deliver basic sanitation services through collection and cleaning of toilets in informal settlements. “Arrangements have been made to support service providers with security or law enforcement protection to enable continuity of the essential service,” said Mayco member for water and sanitation, Zahid Badroodien.