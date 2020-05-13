Extra Working on Fire measures to combat Covid-19

Cape Town – The Working on Fire (WoF) firefighting programme screens its members for Covid-19 daily as they enter premises or vehicles. Provincial WoF spokesperson Limakatso Khalianyane said firefighters who commuted to bases were collected from their homes to ensure that they minimised contact with others aboard public transport. “Our transport sitting arrangement allows for social distancing and our vehicles are disinfected before collecting firefighters and before taking them home. "Before boarding our vehicles, firefighters are subjected to a hazard identification risk assessment, and their temperature is measured to ensure safety,” Khalianyane said. “Screening at bases and pick-up points is to ensure no one who has been exposed to the virus is allowed to come in contact with others,” she added.

Each firefighter had been supplied with masks and no one was allowed to board the vehicles without one.

Those with flu symptoms and high temperatures were sent home and advised to seek medical attention.

“Our bases have been supplied with thermometers, masks, hand sanitisers and hygiene detergents to clean surfaces. Adhering to the country’s safety measures has become part of our health and safety policy,” Khalianyane said.

Meanwhile, after flying over 700 hours extinguishing fires in the Western Cape, nearly all WoF’s aerial resources have departed, heading to the northern provinces for the winter fire season starting next month.

Aerial resources bomprising nine spotters and seven choppers descended on the province in December for the Western Cape summer fire season.

They collectively flew for 736 hours, dropping countless litres of water.

Aerial resources were the busiest in the western regions as they flew 460 hours dropping thousands of litres of water to douse flames.

WoF in the Western Cape assisted in fighting and suppressing 94 fires from December to April. Eight fires were extinguished in April.

The Western Cape’s general manager, Melany Duthie-Surtie, said: “I’d like to thank every firefighter from the province and visiting teams who assisted during the fire season; our partners are very satisfied with your work.

“To those who left to go and prepare for their province’s winter season, all the best. Although our fire season is over, we urge communities to remain vigilant and avoid activities that might lead to starting veld fires,” she said.

Cape Times