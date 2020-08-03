‘Face to face with pure evil; shocking cruelty to animals’

Cape Town - The Animal Welfare Society (AWS) has said the number of animals being senselessly killed, maimed and tortured every day is shocking. It received three dogs with gunshot wounds last week and one that had been stabbed. The organisation’s spokesperson, Allan Perrins, said one of the dogs, named Bruno, an adult rough-haired terrier, was lucky to be alive after being shot in the chest in Hanover Park. “Violence is on the increase in the city’s gangster-ridden areas and animals, like people, sometimes get caught in the crossfire. It’s a miracle he is alive. Bruno was the third dog in less than a week to survive Cape Town’s daily and increasing shoot-outs,” Perrins said. Bruno required complicated chest surgery.

“We have seen a sharp increase in gunshot patients in recent weeks, especially in areas where pets and strays roam freely. We have much experience treating animals with bullet wounds and right now we have three dogs recovering in our busy hospital,” Perrins said. The acts of animal cruelty placed their staff and resources under immense pressure.

“Many of these victims are family pets that found themselves face-to-face with pure evil. A case in point is Bobby, a loving 8-year-old cross-breed dog from Khayelitsha, admitted by his owner with a horrific stab wound. The visibly distraught owner, who was at work at the time of the incident, initially thought that Bobby had been shot by an intruder.

“He almost collapsed when, after cleaning the wound, we noticed and pointed out a jagged plastic object dangerously protruding from Bobby’s stomach. It seems Bobby had been attacked and stabbed with a fence stay.”

Perrins said the staff were able to remove the object from his stomach, and Bobby was sent to ICU to recover.

Where possible owners should keep their dogs out of harm’s way, he said.

To report animal abuse contact AWS at 0216922626 or 0826011761 or email [email protected]