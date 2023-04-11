Facility proposed for homeless pending final eviction order

Cape Town - With the City’s final eviction order on people living on the streets of the CBD expected to be heard soon, the metro has detailed plans to open a new facility on Ebenezer Road, Green Point, to accommodate hundreds of homeless people. The planning application for the proposed space under the fly-over bridge is open for public comment until May 8.

According to the City, the facility will offer 300 beds to people living on the streets of the CBD and the Atlantic Seaboard. “City Safe Spaces offers dignified transitional shelter to help people get off the streets, coupled with programmes to promote reintegration into society or reunification with their families. Addiction treatment, referrals for psychiatric treatment, personal development planning and employment opportunities are also on offer.

“Accepting social assistance to get off the streets is the best choice for dignity, health and well-being. “Equally, no person has the right to exclusively reserve a public space while indefinitely refusing all offers of social assistance,” said mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis. According to Hill-Lewis, the City was raising Safe Space budgets by 62% over the next three years.

He said the City was gearing up for an annual seasonal bed boost as part of its “Winter Readiness Campaign 2023”. In February, the City was granted an application to serve eviction notices to homeless people from about 10 locations in the CBD. City spokesperson Luthando Tyhalibongo said the matter was expected to be heard in the Western Cape High Court next Wednesday.

This comes after it also emerged that the former Robbie Nurock Clinic that was going to be revamped into a shelter was unsuitable due to asbestos found there. The old Tafelberg Crèche site in Zonnebloem, District Six has now been found to be the most suitable and is expected to accommodate people from next year. Development Action Group project officer Ryan Fester said they supported any opportunities for new homeless shelters in the inner city.

“However, the organisation does not agree that serving eviction notices or criminalising homelessness is an appropriate answer by the City. The homelessness situation is complex and is more than just an accommodation issue. “It is important to couple these solutions with psychosocial support interventions, including substance abuse rehabilitation, job-readiness programmes and a transitional housing programme to help individuals or families transition to more permanent forms of accommodation,” he said. Objections, comments or representation about the proposed facility on Ebenezer Road can be emailed to: [email protected] or in writing to the office of the Table Bay District Office.