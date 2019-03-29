Peter Myers Photo: Facebook

Cape Town – Factions within the Knysna DA were laid bare when its councillor, Peter Myers, was instructed by the party's top brass to withdraw a motion to remove deputy mayor and Cope councillor Ricky van Aswegen, at the 11th hour. However, Myers’s ally and Knysna mayor Mark Willemse took matters into his own hands, dismissing Van Aswegen as the Mayco member for governance and economic development.

Myers has now taken over his portfolio at Willemse’s behest.

Willemse said his decision to sack Van Aswegen was based on his voting against the DA.

“He is not within the DA caucus and is effectively the opposition. The Mayco is set up to advise the mayor and it is within my prerogative whom I give or remove a portfolio from.”

Van Aswegen said: “I will address this at council as legislation dictates that as deputy mayor, I must serve on the Mayco and while I have no personal issues with the mayor, Councillor Myers has a vendetta against me.

"I voted in favour of his suspension for breaching the code of conduct for councillors to be forwarded to MEC for Local Government Anton Bredell, for a final decision.

"The DA's own leadership had considered this turn of events a coup.”

He said that it was an open secret that the DA intended to remove both Willemse and Myers after the elections and the latter was making political moves to cover his back.

Myers said his motion against Van Aswegen was unanimously supported by the DA caucus, which was “extraordinary” considering the factional battles over the past year.

This was why he was baffled by the federal executive decision to have the motion withdrawn and rumours that DA east region head Jaco Londt had intervened to protect the interests of the Cope councillor, said Myers.

Londt refused and referred questions to federal executive chairperson James Selfe. Selfe did not respond by our deadline.

In the Knysna Plett-Herald, Selfe is quoted as saying: “The federal executive deferred taking a decision on this matter because the provincial leadership had not been consulted.”

Cape Times