Four workers died at the Atlantic Plastic Recycling Company in Birch Road, Parow.

Crime scene experts combed the scene of a plastic recycling factory in Parow where four workers died after being overwhelmed by fumes while cleaning an underground tank. Emergency services responded to a call about a gas leak on Tuesday on the property of Atlantic Plastic Recycling in Birch Road, Beaconvale, Parow.

Police spokesperson Frederick van Wyk confirmed crime experts were still at the scene yesterday.

“According to available information, five employees of a plastic recycling company were cleaning an underground tank when they were overwhelmed by fumes. Four of the men aged 22, 35, 41 and 51 died inside the tank and the fifth man was rescued by colleagues.

“He was taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment,” he said adding that the police were investigating.

Atlantic Plastic Recycling said they were meeting with representatives from the Labour Department and their lawyers. While the matter was under investigation, the company said they would formulate a statement at a later time.

Atlantic Plastic Recycling said the one employee who was admitted to hospital, was in a stable condition.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said Fire and Rescue Services crews had to use breathing apparatus as well as set up a rope system to retrieve the patients.

“Tragically on closer assessment by paramedics, four people had died, another two were in a critical condition and another one sustained moderate injuries,” Herbst said.

City Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said their members responded to a call about people trapped inside the building.

“On arrival, they discovered four bodies submerged in recycled water inside the factory’s sump. The bodies were recovered.

“Three more adult males were treated on scene and two were transported to hospital,” he said. The scene was then handed over to police.

