Cape Town – Human Settlements MEC Tertuis Simmers is deeply concerned about a fake housing allocation letter that is doing the rounds. The letter, which uses the City of Cape Town’s EPWP helpdesk landline number, dated July 1, 2019, has the Western Cape government’s letterhead and is signed by a so-called project manager, Melananie Koen.

“Please be advised that you have been allocated a house by the Department of Housing for our project for the lower income scale… an amount of R5 250 is payable ASAP…”

Simmers said: “I’ve instructed my department to launch a full investigation into this matter, as we cannot allow bogus characters to fraudulently use our government to advance their criminal activities.

"I will also be opening a criminal case at the Cape Town Central police station so that the perpetrators can be arrested and face the full might of the law.

"These unscrupulous characters are preying on people’s vulnerabilities, as they know there are many desperate residents that is in need of a housing opportunity.

"Residents who suspect fraudulent activities are encouraged to contact our helpdesk on 021 483 6488/0611, as well as their local police office and report these individuals.

"It is also important to note that the Department of Housing does not exist. I’d also like to urge all citizens who need housing assistance from government to register at their local housing office.

"Residents that are already registered should ensure that their details are up to date, particularly if contact information has changed since registration.

"We remain committed to accelerate human settlement delivery, while promoting social inclusion through the development of integrated, resilient and sustainable human settlements in an open society.”