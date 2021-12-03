Fake soccer star rapist on Facebook gets six life sentences for rape, robbery

CAPE TOWN - A fake soccer star who lured women via Facebook and raped them has been given six life sentences by the Eastern Cape High Court. Thembenkosi Ngcolomba, 44, who raped three of his victims more than once, heard his fate this week after facing trial for six charges of rape and six charges of robbery.

Police spokesperson Priscilla Naidu said: “Ngcolomba’s crafty and devious actions started playing out in 2016 until 2018 when he was finally apprehended. During 2016 to 2018, nine females, aged between 15 and 31 years old, were lured by him and raped, some raped twice. Ngcolomba picked his prey by befriending them on Facebook which eventually resulted in a personal meeting.

“He profiled himself on Facebook as a famous local soccer star and after gaining the attention of the victims, he arranged to meet them in NU 29 in Motherwell, the area in which he also resides. “In all the cases, he chose the same meeting spot and when he met his victims, he offered them an explanation that he was the uncle of the soccer star and that the soccer star was engaged hence he was sent to fetch them. While walking, he would produce a screwdriver or a knife, threaten them and rape them in an open field. In six cases, he robbed his victims of their cellphones and cash.” Ngcolomba was nabbed when he agreed to meet with a “victim”, who unknown to him was a police official.

Women and children’s rights activist group Ilitha Labantu welcomed the hefty sentence. Spokesperson Siyabulela Monakali said: “The unfortunate part is that in most cases of rape and sexual assault in our country, they never go to the full extent of successful conviction and that is why we call on civil society, government and citizens to play a stronger role in helping to educate about the dangers of gender-based violence that is plaguing our communities.” Eastern Cape Director of Public Prosecutions Barry Madolo said: “This sentence once again demonstrates that the NPA is committed to deal decisively with perpetrators of violence against women.”

Meanwhile, the case against accused sex pest Glenville Marthinus was postponed in the Atlantis Magistrate’s Court on Thursday. Marthinus, currently out on R10 000 bail, is expected back in court on March 9, where he faces charges of using a child for pornography, rape, extortion and sexual assault. A Mamre rugby coach, he is alleged to have lured a number of his victims by creating fake social media profiles, soliciting nude photos and videos from them, and then blackmailing them for sexual favours.

He is further accused of having groomed his victims from Atlantis and Mamre before raping them. He is also alleged to have posed as a model agent, doctor and online fitness instructor. Survivors Haven Foundation director Janine Passenz said: “The suspect saw all footage against him (yesterday).