Fallen trees logged by the dozens

The City’s tree emergency teams dealt with 76 call-outs during winter, compared to just 35 last year – a more than 100% increase. Between May and August, the incidents included trees falling over, damaging infrastructure or blocking roadways.

The teams worked around the clock to swiftly clear and minimise damage in the interest of public safety. The City said June resulted in the largest number of tree-related emergencies, with 46 incidents recorded in areas including Parow, Constantia, Monte Vista and Durbanville. “It was a challenging winter season, and we commend our teams for the sterling work in responding to tree emergencies, often in very difficult circumstances, to ensure public safety.

“And, while spring beckons and will likely provide some respite, the teams remain on standby to assist in case of emergencies, in addition to their day to day duties. “We also want to encourage residents to keep trees on private property maintained throughout the year and to contact their local Recreation and Parks area office for assistance with trees on public property that could potentially be at risk of branches breaking, or the tree itself falling over,” said Community Services and Health mayco member, Patricia van der Ross. City Recreation and Parks Department’s tree emergency teams tend to an uprooted tree. Residents can submit pruning requests via CCT Service Requests (capetown.gov.za), via telephone to 086 010 3089, or by e-mail to [email protected]. Alternatively, residents may email [email protected].