Families in angst over ever increasing price of electricity

MOTHERS, fathers and pensioners are among millions of South Africans who fear they will not survive another electricity tariff increase, as they are already financially crippled with the current high price of energy. As the National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) enters its third day of public hearings today into Eskom’s attempts to force the regulator to allow a 20.5% increase for this year, many have strongly rejected the proposal.

Eskom wants Nersa to consider its revenue application for R279 billion, R335bn and R365bn for 2023, 2024 and 2025 respectively, meaning more increases for South Africans. “It is going to kill me,” said 72-year-old pensioner Stanford Kirby, a silversmith with a modest shop in the CBD. He supports his wife, two daughters and three granddaughters and is already struggling to keep up with the current price of electricity, which this month saw him get only 80 units for R500.

“It was the holiday so the shop was closed, so now when I came back there was a service charge of over R200 on my account. “The last supply was enough until today. “Now it’s as if I was penalised for that.

“It upsets me but what can one really do?” he asked. “An increase would impact me very negatively, the current tariffs already kind of kill me. “I’m a very small business, basically on my own, with such high tariffs, it’s hard.

“Unfortunately I need electricity to operate, so I can’t say go without it or switch on one light,” added Kirby. Unemployed mother of one, Nicole Pitts from Bridgetown, is already constantly faced with the tough decision of choosing food or electricity. “I don’t know how I’m going to survive with another increase, I need to think of electricity before I buy food.

“As soon as money comes in it has to go out for electricity first. “I buy R200 each week so it’s about R800 each month and I don’t have a lot of appliances. “I don’t use the geyser, it's off.

“We are sharing one house, the other family of four also buys R800, so that’s R1 600 a month. “I don’t work so I always need to lend just to get by. “It’s really hard, I wish there was a way there was an alternative to electricity,” she said.

Natasha Selbourne Gertse, an activist from Mitchells Plain, runs a Facebook group called “Electricity tariffs must fall”. Many on the group were openly in strong opposition of the City’s 13.5% electricity price hike, July last year. On the Eskom proposed increase, she said: “We reject another increase, people are already in dire conditions where electricity is concerned, how are they even able to move up to 20%?

“Why is this allowed? With that 20% most of us won't be able to afford to buy electricity. “They are really making it unaffordable for the poor.” She added that there were already households getting 30 units for R100.

“You get people getting even less than that for R100. “What about municipal account deductions on electricity, what will happen to those people?” For the mother of two, making many sacrifices around her electricity use has helped her survive.

“I use gas and switch my geyser off completely. “We use the gas to put on water to bathe. “We are making sacrifices to stay within the Lifeline 2 tariff, if I use more than 450 units, my tariff will go from R1.40 to R3 a unit, which is very expensive,” she said.