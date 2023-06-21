Family anxious for safe return of 22-year-old Likhona Diko

Police have appealed for the public’s help to locate missing 22-year-old Likhona Diko, who was last seen leaving work at Groote Schuur Hospital to catch a taxi. Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg said Diko left work to take a taxi on June 3 and has not been seen since.

At the time of his disappearance he was wearing a blue jacket, blue jeans and red running shoes. Diko’s brother, Anele Diko, said the family was distraught. “Likhona and his colleagues knocked off at work at around 6pm. They were in a hurry to catch taxis. One of them took a taxi to town while others took a taxi to Delft, so no one knows if he took a taxi or not.

“The family is not okay. Today was my first day at work since Likhona disappeared. His mother is in the Eastern Cape,” Anele said. According to Diko’s friend, Qhama Bhalithafa, Diko arrived in Cape Town last year from the Eastern Cape and was not familiar with the city. “On Saturday when he comes from work we were supposed to go out. His brother said Saturday morning Likhona went to work and he never returned home. We thought he went out with his friends, but we were wondering why he is not texting to let us know where he is.