Family asks for prayers for beloved Salt River doctor after positive test

Cape Town – The family of well-loved Salt River doctor Ebrahim Kahn have asked for prayers as he has been in hospital for the past week after testing positive for Covid-19. Kahn has had his practice as a general practitioner in the area for many years. His wife, Zaynab Simons-Kahn, said a week after his admission to the intensive care unit, Kahn’s condition rapidly deteriorated. Kahn is currently on a ventilator as well as other Covid-19 supportive devices. Lead co-ordinator for the Covid-19 Bo-Kaap Community Response Team, Masturah Adams, said the family were trying to cope and were holding prayers.

“His wife informed us that it is not known how he was infected.

“But since he is a community doctor and front-line worker, it could’ve been contracted anywhere.

“He tested positive on June 27 and was admitted to hospital with breathing problems. He has since had a heart attack and, being a diabetic, renal problems set in. We pray for his well-being as only the Almighty knows best,” said Adams.

Adams said Kahn also earlier served as a community doctor in the Bo-Kaap.

“He also still has a lot of Bo-Kaap patients. Well known and well loved by all, the family kindly request duas, prayers, kanallah, for him.

"We humbly request that you include him and his family in your prayers that the Almighty Allah grants him Shifaa and a complete recovery,” she said.

Auwal Mosque Sheikh Ismail Londt sent his well wishes and prayers to Khan and all those in hospital.

“We pray that they are blessed with patience, strength and speedy recoveries; that their families’ hearts are blessed with contentment and that those in charge of their medical affairs are guided to what is best for them.

"Prayers for continued protection for all in our community as well as all nationally and in the world at large,” said Londt.

Cape Times