Family demands justice after PSL star’s fatal crash claims nine-year-old’s life

A family is seeking justice after their nine-year-old daughter, Gomolemo Mavimbela, died in a horrific car accident caused allegedly by Sekhukhune United player, Shaun Mogaila, in Tembisa on Wednesday morning. The accident occurred during the morning school run, while Gomolemo’s mother was driving her daughter and a 13-year-old neighbour’s child to school.

Both surviving victims are currently fighting for their lives in ICU. Mogaila, 29, handed himself over to officers at the Rabie Ridge police station near Midrand following the fatal crash at 7.30am on Andrew Mapheto Road. Police reported finding suspected cocaine, edibles, and expensive alcohol in the vehicle.

The suspect allegedly fled the scene after the accident. The footballer faces charges of culpable homicide, reckless and negligent driving, and fleeing the scene. The fatal crash on Andrew Mapheto Road, Tembisa, claimed the life of Gomolemo Mavimbela. Picture: Supplied/EMPD However, his court appearance at the Tembisa Magistrate’s Court on Thursday was postponed to Friday as prosecutors requested additional evidence from the SAPS.

Gomolemo’s uncle, Patrick Kekane, expressed the family’s devastation: “The suspect must face justice. Drinking and driving is wrong and illegal. He must get punishment from the court.” He described his niece as a bubbly, sweet child who loved school and playing with her electronic gadgets. “Gomolemo loved playing, she loved school and enjoyed playing with her electronic gadgets like her laptop. I am going to miss her, she also loved playing with my daughter Mahlatse who is six-years-old. When I see my daughter I see Gomolemo,” he said.

Speaking outside court, Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department spokesperson Thabiso Makgato confirmed the critical condition of both survivors. Gomolemo’s uncle, Patrick Kekane, says the family is still coming to terms with her death. Picture: Timothy Bernard / Independent Newspapers “They both sustained head injuries as well as broken legs,” she said.

The tragedy has deeply affected the school community. The school psychologist, who visited the accident scene to counsel learners, collapsed and died from shock. “Learners were very hysterical when they heard news that one of their fellow learners passed on and another was in hospital,” Makgato added. National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane stated that the case docket needs additional evidence before proceeding. “We can confirm as the NPA that we did receive the docket, however, it is not court-ready. At this point, we cannot confirm the charges the soccer player is facing, we will wait for necessary evidence requested to SAPS to be provided,” said Mjonondwane.