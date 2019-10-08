Cape Town – The family of a four-year-old Mooreesburg toddler has been left devastated after the State yesterday withdrew charges against the pastor and crèche owner who allegedly sexually assaulted their child.
The pastor was scheduled to appear in the Mooreesburg Magistrate’s Court yesterday following his arrest last week.
The suspect was arrested for allegedly sexually molesting the toddler for the second time in five months.
The child’s family opened up to the Cape Times in August following their appeals to authorities to investigate the suspect. They lodged a complaint against him in May.
The toddler’s 23-year-old mother, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the child, said she could not believe it when she heard that the suspect had finally been arrested.