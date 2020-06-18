Family devastated by loss of 'role model' Bellville cop, 38, to coronavirus

Cape Town – With at least 14 police officers dead around the country from Covid-19, the family of the virus’s latest victim said their lives would never be the same again. Bellville police officer Adrian Mouton, 38, died at the weekend after he was diagnosed with the virus earlier this month. Mouton’s cousin, Lauren Julie, said the officer was a pillar in their family. “His mother was still mourning the death of his 17-year-old brother who was murdered last year and Adrian was always there for her and the rest of the family. “He looked after the family and he was the one that was reminding the family to wash our hands and sanitise.

“He was so concerned for us and we did not think he would get the disease. Our family will never be the same again,” Julie said.

Mouton was admitted to hospital on Wednesday and on Saturday the family received a call to say he was on life support.

“Half-an-hour later they called again to say he passed on. This Covid-19 is a real devil that is here to steal our loved ones. His wife is in a state.

“It all happened so quickly one moment they were together and the next he was gone. He was such a great role model to his son, he was his son’s best friend,” Julie said.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said as of Sunday, police had recorded 1685 infections.

“We had a total of 1685 infections of which 638 had fully recovered. There are currently 1033 active cases.”

The Western Cape is worst affected with 1 034 infections. The Eastern Cape has 186 cases, Gauteng, 119 and KwaZulu-Natal, 53.

“Of the total members infected,168 are public service act personnel. We had 14 deaths so far.”

Cape Times