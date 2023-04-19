Family dog wounded in shooting during SAPS raid at ‘wrong house’

Cape Town - While a family dog heals to be well enough for surgery after allegedly being shot by police officers conducting a raid, police watchdog IPID confirmed they are handling the investigation. According to information, Tosca, a mixed-breed dog, had barked after being startled by a knock at a Laura Street home in Mitchells Plain. Police had allegedly entered the property and shot the dog while they carried out their duties.

Crime activist and whistleblower, Zona Morton said they were alerted to the incident on Sunday evening shortly after the operation was conducted at the Tafelsig, Mitchells Plain home. “According to information from the family, they had been preparing for bed when they heard a knock at the door and police officers kicked through their door. Their dog started barking as it was strangers that entered their home. “Police then shot the dog through the eye and when they realised they had been at the wrong house, they picked up the shell casings from the shots fired at the dog.

“The police had made no arrests at the home, arrived with no search warrant and hadn’t told the family what they were looking for at their home,” said Morton. A case was reported to the local police shortly after the incident. “The dog was taken to the animal hospital to be stabilised as it was bleeding so much and the incident left the two teenagers in the home so traumatised as they were also assaulted during the raid.

“Police fired live ammunition in a small room which could have ricocheted and caused so much more damage. “The brutality of SAPS is what needs to be highlighted and the manner in which they do these operations. This is not an uncommon thing that has happened - there are many other cases like these,” said Morton.

Ipid spokesperson, Robbie Raburabu said they are investigating the matter. “Ipid has taken over the case docket for investigation. “Allegations of discharge of an official firearm and possible assault will be investigated.”

An x-ray image shows how the bullet which injured Tosca fragmented in her eye and jaw area. Animal Welfare Society inspector, Jaque le Roux, said Tosca was being monitored in their ICU ward and had a good prognosis. “The patient was too weak for surgery (on Tuesday) but once she is able we will do the operation to have the bullet removed. “We did an emergency blood transfusion when she arrived and her injuries include a fractured jaw and injured eye.