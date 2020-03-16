Family, friends bid sad farewell to Hout Bay's slain Sibusiso Dakuse

Cape Town – Family and friends bid farewell to slain 12-year-old Sibusiso Dakuse, who was buried in his hometown of Fort Beaufort in the Eastern Cape on Saturday. The Sentinel Primary pupil’s body was discovered on Kronendal Farm in Hout Bay two weeks ago, after he was reported missing two days earlier. Sibusiso’s 23-year-old basketball coach, Marvin Minnaar, was arrested, and appeared in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court, where he confessed to the murder. He is expected back in court tomorrow. In a Facebook post, Sibusiso’s aunt Amelia Dakuse, said she was battling to come to terms with his death and didn’t know how she was going to live without him.

“I will never forget how cruel the world is, you said everything will be fine yet you left me, nothing will be fine,” she wrote.

Dakuse said she had fond memories of Sibusiso that she will treasure forever.

The 12-year-old was part of the Kronendal Music Academy, and was described as a “precious jewel” who was curious and questioned everything when he did not understand something.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said Minnaar had been charged with murder. There was a possibility that more charges could be added, he said.

Child and women’s rights organisation Ilitha Labantu’s spokesperson Siyabulela Monakali, said Sibusiso’s murder showed how cruel society could be.

“The organisation hopes that justice will be served accordingly. The perpetrator must receive a lengthy sentence for the evil he has done,” he said.

Cape Times