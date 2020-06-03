Family, friends slam Cape medical care centres after Covid-19 victim’s death

Cape Town – The provincial health department has denied claims of negligence made by the family of a woman who died from Covid-19. Family and friends of Allison Isaacs took to social media to lament the treatment Isaacs received, saying she was denied assistance, allegedly “first by her employer Cape Cookies in Maitland, who refused to close doors knowing they had positive cases for coronavirus”. They also alleged Vanguard Community Health Centre turned her away when she wanted to undergo testing, and that New Somerset Hospital refused to assist her when she requested help. While the family has since declined to speak to the media, Bonteheuwel ward councillor Angus McKenzie said he would assist the family with formal complaints. “We will be assisting the family with the complaint when they are ready. There are two key issues: one was the level of service received at both Vanguard and Somerset (health centre and hospital),and the second issue is around the level of professionalism of health-care workers.

“These are real issues for the family and we have a responsibility to assist them in taking these up,” he said.

Spokesperson for the provincial department of health’s southern western sub-structures, Natalie Watlington, said: “We wish to extend our condolences to the family and can confirm that at all times Isaacs received the appropriate medical care according to protocols.

"The family’s claims are unfounded and not a true account of the medical care rendered to the patient. While losing a relative is traumatic and not easy, it is also not fair to lodge unfounded claims.”

Watlington said Isaacs was at the Vanguard Community Health Centre on May 23 and was attended to by a doctor, based on her symptoms.

“Based on the diagnosis the patient was referred to New Somerset Hospital, where she was readily accepted.

“She was a patient under investigation for the Covid-19 ward, and after discussion moved to ICU for additional oxygen. Unfortunately, the patient deteriorated and sadly demised during the administration of further treatment.

"We welcome the family to engage us if they need any information relating to the medical care which was provided. No complaint has been received.”

Cape Cookies said: “After consulting with the health department regarding our continued operation, we would like to make a statement about the recent passing of our employee Allison Isaacs.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to her family and friends during this tragic time. Allison was a valued member of the Cape Cookies’ family and will be sorely missed.

“We have been approved to continue operating and Cape Cookies is proud to be serving the South African food industry during this time, both by continuing to make our products available to the public and sustaining employment for our employees.

"We were shocked and heartbroken to learn of Allison’s passing.”

