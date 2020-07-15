Family ‘frustrated’ after model agency boss accused of raping girl, 14, gets bail

Cape Town – The family of a 14-year-old rape survivor said they were frustrated after modelling agency boss and rape accused Nico Maré was granted R10 000 bail at the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court yesterday. Maré, 50, also faces sexual assault charges relating to the creation of and possession of child pornography. According to the State, the 14-year-old was allegedly lured by Tariro Model Management for a modelling photoshoot when Maré allegedly raped her. A spokesperson for the minor’s family, Venice Burgins, said although the family was “frustrated” that Maré was granted bail, “they do understand that the law will take its course”. Previously, police had called for others who may have been victims to come forward after Maré’s arrest earlier this month, when a search and seizure was done at the agency’s premises.

A Cape Town woman, who now forms part of the police investigation and cannot be named, said she read about the arrest in the Cape Times, and wanted to support the teenage girl.

She urged others to come forward. The woman said she met Maré at a fashion show about three years ago at the Castle of Good Hope.

“Two weeks later, I again saw him at my place of work where he had come in while ‘scouting’ for new talent in the mall.

“At first I didn’t recognise him, but he recognised me and spoke about the fashion show where we met and we made small chat while I had to Rica a SIM card for him.

The woman said she was reluctant to do a modelling shoot as she “wasn’t feeling confident at the time” and declined, but eventually took the opportunity when colleagues motivated her to do so.

“I remember arriving at the studio, in the Table View or Blouberg area. It was at a house where he had then shown me a presentation on his desktop as an introduction to the agency,” the woman said.

As the photoshoot progressed, the woman said she grew uncomfortable when she did a costume change into a bikini and “felt him watching me while I was undressing”.

“While the slideshow played, suddenly a picture of a naked girl came up and it took me by surprise. I was confused, but wanted to leave immediately because if this was what I had to do, I didn’t want any part of it.”

She claimed this was when Maré allegedly raped her.

“I pushed it to the back of my mind because it was very traumatic and reading the article just opened up wounds for me,” she said.

Police have urged women who may have been raped to contact investigating officer Graham Davids at 082 522 1086 or contact Crime Stop on 086 001 0111 or to SMS Crime Line on 32211.

Cape Times