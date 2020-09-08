Family fume after cops held over inmate’s death out on R3 000 bail

Cape Town – The family of Manfred Lewies, who died while in police custody, feel they have so far been failed by the justice system after the two police officers arrested by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) were granted bail on Monday. Officers Duwayne Williams and Justin Sassman made their first appearance in the Moorreesburg Magistrate’s Court after they were arrested last week in connection with Lewies’s murder. Williams is related to Lewies. Court delays and uncertainty surrounded yesterday’s appearance and at lunch time the State prosecutor had not yet made a decision as to whether the matter should be enrolled due to post-mortem information. This added to the anxiousness and trauma of Lewies’s mother, Katriena Fredericks. When court resumed after lunch, the public was told the matter had been discussed in chambers during the break. The officers were charged with assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm with bail set at R3 000 each.

As part of their bail conditions, the officers were ordered not to be in the Moorreesburg community for the duration of the court case and not to interfere with witnesses.

The State said it was in the interest of justice not to oppose bail.

The duo are to appear in court again on October 22 to allow for further investigation.

The court heard from the State prosecutor that the accused were still in SAPS employ but internal disciplinary hearings were under way.

Fredericks, a domestic worker, said: “One can feel in the atmosphere that something isn’t right and they aren’t being transparent about the matter.

“When we heard about the arrests it gave us hope that justice would be served. However, the officers received preferential treatment while in holding cells when their family could take food to them while we waited for court proceedings to progress.”

Fredericks said she was shattered when she had to identify the body of her youngest son about two weeks ago.

“When I got there, I saw his face immediately behind the glass window and just broke down.

“He had his faults but there was no reason for him to die such a brutal death. I had gone into shock. Manny would always tell us how the police had harassed and assaulted him.

“I begged him to lay charges but he never got that far,” said Fredericks.

Moorreesburg Action Group spokesperson Boeta Booysen said the community was incensed by yesterday’s proceedings.

“These are again serious cases coming before this court where the State prosecutor has failed our community.”