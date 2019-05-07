Ncebakazi Gxiva, the mother of 7-year-old Lithemba Gxiva, who was killed in a shack fire in Kosovo, Philippi, speaks about the pain of losing her child. With her is family member Lizoma Gangathela. Photo: Phando/Jikelo African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – The family of 7-year-old Lithemba Gxiva has detailed the horror of sleeping with the charred remains of their daughter who was killed during a shack fire at the weekend. Lithemba was among the two Kosovo informal settlement residents killed on Sunday morning when three separate fires ripped through the area, leaving about 100 people homeless.

The family said they did not know how they would vote, as they had lost their ID documents in the fire. Lithemba’s sister, Lizoma Gangathela, said the fire started at her mother’s house at about midnight and her family had been woken up by neighbours.

“The fire started at a back room but spread to other rooms. My mother was sleeping with Lithemba when she was woken up by people screaming outside, and the house was full of smoke.

“At the time she was shocked and confused about how the fire started. She ran out of the house to call for help.

“She didn’t realise that Lithemba didn’t wake up and run after her. When she noticed she was still in the house and told people this, they tried to save her, but she was trapped inside. There is nothing they could have done.”

While clearing the scene in the afternoon, the family made the gruesome discovery of some of Lithemba’s charred remains that had been left behind by the forensic team.

“We went to the police station and told them, and they said they would come to us. However they never came.

“We were forced to collect the head, upper and lower limbs and put them in a plastic bag. We had a sleepless night. The remains were only collected on Monday (yesterday) afternoon,” said Gangathela.

Ward 88 councillor Siphiwo Nqamnduku urged the Department of Home Affairs to visit the families before tomorrow as the majority had registered to vote.

The Department of Home Affairs had not responded by deadline.

