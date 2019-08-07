Phumza Pita Photo: Supplied

Cape Town – The family of the slain Phumza Pita has hailed the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) decision to prosecute the police officer allegedly behind her murder two years ago. Her family had lost hope in the justice system after the NPA last year declined to prosecute him after Pita’s death two years ago.

The officer, identified by the NPA as Senzo Zinakile, faces murder and attempted murder charges.

Pita, the mother of three and breadwinner, was shot dead after allegedly being pepper-sprayed and slapped in the face after questioning the police’s conduct when shutting down a shebeen in New Crossroads, according to her family.

Her uncle, Masixole Pita, was wounded and suffered a broken arm during the incident in Koornhof Street on March 4, 2017.

Last year, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) told the Cape Times that the NPA had declined to prosecute after the matter was referred to it for decision following the police watchdog’s probe. Ipid was not satisfied with the decision and made representations to review it.

Acting Ipid spokesperson Sontaga Seisa said they were happy that the matter had been re-enrolled and the accused would be before court. Seisa said the NPA decided to have the accused criminally charged hence the re-enrolment following a review of the matter.

“Of course Ipid’s position is satisfied to see the law takes its course,” said Seisa.

Regional NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said: “A previous decision that was taken by a prosecutor was not to prosecute but refer the matter for an inquest.

"The case was then referred to the Director of Public Prosecutions in the Western Cape, Advocate Rodney de Kock, to review it and a decision was taken that the accused must be prosecuted. Accused, Senzo Zinakile, faces charges with of murder and attempted murder.”

Pita’s relative John Sautana said: “We had lost hope for a while in the justice system and failed to understand why the accused was not arrested. We were so happy when a detective in the case updated us.

"We hope the courts don’t fail us and everything moves swiftly. I also did my part communicating with Ipid and asking for help.

"The case has been referred by Athlone Court to Wynberg. Apparently he appeared on July 22 and the case was postponed because he was going to receive a new lawyer

The family said the accused was not suspended nor placed on leave, but was transferred from Gugulethu police station to Lingelethu West police station in Khayelitsha after the incident.

Gugulethu police station commander Brigadier Luyanda Damoyi had told local newspaper City Vision that the transfer was sanctioned by police management.

“The reason for transferring him was to prevent him from interfering with the investigation while he is at the station because his case is still under investigation,” said Damoyi.

Meanwhile, Magistrate Ingrid Arntsen is yet to determine whether the police who allegedly shot and killed Nando’s employee Phumeza Fudumele in 2016 were liable for her murder.

"This followed an inquest to determine whether murder, attempted murder and defeating the ends of justice charges should be opened against the officers.

Fudumele, a Dunoon resident, was killed in a hail of bullets while she and colleagues were on their way home after working a late shift in Parklands.

One of Fudumele’s colleagues Zanele Dineke was wounded in the shooting on February 25, 2016.

Police had received a call that an ATM had been bombed in the Dunoon/Milnerton area. When they arrived at the scene, they found nothing.

At the time, Ipid said the vehicle the employees were travelling in had matched the description of a car identified as being involved in the alleged bombing. Police instituted a disciplinary hearing against the officers who were found not guilty.

Cape Times