Family in agony after body of Macassar girl, 10, found in canal

Cape Town - While the grieving family of 10-year-old Denecke Persence, whose body was found in a canal in Macassar on Sunday has asked to be given space, police have not ruled out the possibility of questioning more people over her death. Police spokesperson FC Van Wyk said three people had since been taken for questioning in connection with the incident.

“An inquest case was registered for investigation. A post-mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death. “Three persons were taken in for questioning, however they cannot be linked to the case as yet. The investigation into the matter is still ongoing and more people can be taken in for questioning as the investigation unfolds,” said Van Wyk.

Denecke was last seen sitting near the taxi rank on Musica Avenue waiting for her parents to drive past on Saturday afternoon, according to residents. Macassar community activist Waseemah Flaendorp said the girl was in the area to visit her grandmother. “She was with her mom at her grandmother’s house.

“We were told the family went to the hospital and she was waiting for them opposite the taxi rank in Macassar. “The people that saw her said she sat there from 1pm until ... the afternoon. That is the last she was seen.” Flaendorp said the girl’s body was found on Sunday following a search operation initiated by the community.

“Residents went out looking for her, and then on Sunday morning we continued with the search. “We went searching in the river because it is close to the flats where she was last seen. “We left the area when we couldn’t find anything.

“Then we were called to come back, as her body had been found. We turned back and when we got there she was lying face down with a big tyre on top of her in the water,” she said. A family member said they were still trying to come to terms with Denecke’s death. “This has been a very big shock for us.We are still in mourning. We ask for space and time as there is still so much to do and process,” he said.

Anti-crime activist Hanif Loonat said he hopes the culprits will be brought to book. “Our children are vulnerable. They can no longer use amenities without becoming victims of crime. Nor can they be asked to go to a nearby shop. Our kids are held hostage in their homes,” he said. Police Oversight and Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen expressed his condolences to the family.