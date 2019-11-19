Family mourns death of another son as police probe 'gang related' shooting









File photo: Pexels Cape Town – Condolences have been pouring in on social media for the family of the slain Justin Booysen as three suspects – Ebrahim Malgas, Breyton Bruiners and Simphiwe Ndani – made their second appearance in the Oudtshoorn Magistrate's Court this morning. This is the second time in just over three months that the family have lost a son after the 30-year-old Booysen's younger brother, Dueron "Bompie" Saptou, died in hospital on August 10 after a motorbike accident. Vaughn Shone has been appointed Bruiners' legal representative and Anzell Loubsher for the other two suspects, the Oudtshoorn Courant reported. The case was postponed to Monday for a bail application. After the court adjourned, Booysen's supporters gathered at the police station, waiting for the three suspects to be taken back to jail.

Booysen, 30, was shot dead at his Bongolethu home around 1am on Sunday.

Police confirmed that a murder case related to gang violence is being investigated.

Albert Nokole posted on Facebook: "It is high time that our community should mobilise against gangsters who take over. It can't go on like this."

Frieda van der Sand posted: "Good luck to the family. Can't believe what I'm seeing this morning. He and Bompie were some of our clients."

The 27-year-old "Bompie" Saptou, a father of three of which the oldest child is 3 years old, had been travelling towards George at about 11am on a Saturday when he lost control of the powerful 900cc Honda CBR – a friend's motorbike – and struck a lamp post.

