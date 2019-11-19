Cape Town – Condolences have been pouring in on social media for the family of the slain Justin Booysen as three suspects – Ebrahim Malgas, Breyton Bruiners and Simphiwe Ndani – made their second appearance in the Oudtshoorn Magistrate's Court this morning.
This is the second time in just over three months that the family have lost a son after the 30-year-old Booysen's younger brother, Dueron "Bompie" Saptou, died in hospital on August 10 after a motorbike accident.
Vaughn Shone has been appointed Bruiners' legal representative and Anzell Loubsher for the other two suspects, the Oudtshoorn Courant reported.
The case was postponed to Monday for a bail application.
After the court adjourned, Booysen's supporters gathered at the police station, waiting for the three suspects to be taken back to jail.