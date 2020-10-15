Family of boy, 3, found in locked old car demanding answers after death

Cape Town – The distraught family of 3-year-old Diego Booysen, whose lifeless body was found locked in an old car, next to his 4-year-old best friend, are demanding answers. Diego and the girl were reported missing by their parents on Monday, leading to an extensive search in the area and surrounds. The toddlers were found at about 7am on Tuesday, inside a car parked at a residence in Corona Street, Wellington, a few doors away from their home, after a passer-by saw a small hand waving for help. The passer-by alerted residents and Diego was found dead, with the little girl taken to hospital for observation. Diego’s uncle, Piet Solomons, said: “The father said he was sitting outside where he could see the children playing in front of the house.

“He went inside the house to rest a bit. After a while, he realised he couldn’t hear the children and they had not come inside.

’’He asked around in his street but no one saw them. The community searched but did not find them.”

Solomons said Diego was found dead in the clothes he was last seen wearing.

The family, who are still grieving the recent death of Diego’s mother, called for police to leave no stone unturned.

“They were locked in the car and the windows were rolled up. Police had to smash the windows open.

’’We believe they were dumped there. My nephew was a happy child and we are devastated,” said Solomons.

Police spokesperson Andrè Traut said an inquest was opened to determine the cause of death, and that police were investigating with no arrests made yet.

Community activist Stephanie Heneke said they supported the families and would attempt to assist Diego’s family with the funeral.

