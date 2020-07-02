Family of man allegedly killed by mother of his two kids 'want justice to be served'

Cape Town - The murder case against a mother accused of fatally stabbing her ex, who is the father of her two children, has been postponed to next week. Amanda Mqoqi, 26, made her first court appearance in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court yesterday regarding the murder of 25-year-old Ashley Mbotya. The State yesterday requested a postponement to allow them to gather more information about another pending case against Mqoqi. She was alleged to have stabbed Mbotya after he failed to pay child maintenance. A large crowd made up mostly of Mbotya’s family gathered outside the court yesterday, carrying placards and chanting that bail must be denied.

Police presence had to be increased to maintain order and ensure that all necessary Covid-19 protocols were observed.

Mbotya’s cousin, Andile Appolis, said the family were still trying to come to terms with what happened.

“Our hearts are bleeding and all we want is for justice to be served. It’s sad that when the country is dealing with gender-based violence (GBV) things like this happen.

"This should highlight the fact that men can also be vulnerable and victims of GBV,” he said.

Mbotya’s long-time friend Vuyolwethu Mtshingo said: “We as his friends are heartbroken. He always had his children’s best interest at heart.

"His eldest even lives at his home so I was shocked to hear he had been accused of not supporting them.”

Mqoqi handed herself over to Samora Machel police. She will be remanded in custody until her next court appearance next Wednesday.

Cape Times