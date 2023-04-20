Family of missing German tourist, Nick Frischke offers R20k reward for information

Cape Town – The family of missing German tourist, Nick Frischke, has offered a R20 000 reward to anyone with information on his whereabouts. Frischke, who was in the country on holiday, was last seen leaving his B&B in Pinelands on February 14.

Five men who were found in possession of the 22-year-old’s personal belongings were arrested last month, and charged with robbery with aggravating circumstances. It has been alleged that they robbed Frischke at the Kabonkelberg hiking trail near Hout Bay. The case has been postponed to next month. Search operations for Frischke along the Hangberg trail between Hout Bay and Sandy Bay over the past two months have been unsuccessful.

Frischke's father, André Hallwas, said his greatest wish was that his son was found safe and sound. “It is difficult to continue to live without knowing what is going on with him,” Hallwas said. A R20 000 reward has been offered for information on Nicks Frischke’s whereabouts. A private investigator hired by the family confirmed a R20 000 reward has been offered for information.

“At this point we have nothing new. What we can say is that the investigation is still at a very sensitive stage. “We are following up on all leads. Search and rescue teams are still going out and doing searches. But there is nothing new at the moment,” he said. Hangberg community activist, Zulfa October, said they were keeping Frischke in their prayers.

“This incident is something that is very shocking for us because this young man is not even from this country. People could have taken chances with him because he was all alone,” she said. Police said information into Frischke’s disappearance was still under investigation. Anyone with information on the incident is requested to call investigating officer Captain Raymond Swart at 082 827 3212, or alternatively call Crime Stop at 08600 10111.