Mushfiq Daniels Photo: Facebook

Cape Town – The missing Mushfiq Daniels’ family have approached a private investigator to trace him. Daniels, 28, was last seen on July 5 in Phu Nuan, Ho Chi Minh City, where he was teaching English, and his family have since travelled to the country in a desperate attempt to find him.

While there, his family has also linked up with the family of John Bothma, 22, from Gauteng, who had last made contact with his family in May.

Daniels’ relative, Imaad Isaacs, yesterday said although they had visited a number of mosques, hospitals and police offices, they were still no closer to finding him.

“We have no positive leads as yet.

“We concluded searches at mosques, hospitals and district police offices in District 9, Ho Chi Minh City today and Binh Hoa, the neighbouring area. We’ve made contact with a local TV station and hope to get a private investigator on the case (today),” said Isaacs.

Daniels taught in Vietnam since March last year, and it is believed he might have suffered a breakdown, causing him distress and disorientation.

Isaacs, along with Daniels’ two brothers and his mother, flew to Vietnam to intensify the search.

The search is expected to continue in Benh Duong today, he said.

“Our hope is to get more locals involved in the search,” said Isaacs.

Santjie Dixon, who has taken care of Bothma since he was four years old, said they remained hopeful they would find him,despite no new positive leads.

“I am busy with follow-up work here. However, there are very set processes to follow so (today) will be my fourth attempt to follow-up a real lead,” said Dixon.

Dixon said they were hopeful Bothma was unharmed.

“I have prayed and do constantly that he is at peace wherever he finds himself,” said Dixon.

