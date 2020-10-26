Family overjoyed at receiving house

Cape Town - The days of living in a dilapidated shack are over for a Grade 10 Darul Arqam Islamic High School pupil after her family received the keys to a brand new home, thanks to the school. The Eastridge, Mitchells Plain school principal Ebrahim Dawood said the pupil’s living conditions came to light during an assessment of pupils who were struggling. He said they were touched by her family’s selflessness. “They were making maize-meal outside and the children were lining up for the food. We asked whether they do this on a regular basis and they said they do it when they have the means. Whatever they have, they make a pot and they serve it to the poor kids in the area,” he said. “We just stood around because there was no place for us to sit, the lights weren’t working, there were no toilets, no shower or windows and the kitchen cupboard was basically a half a meter shelf.”

Dawood said they were eager to help the family because of how they extended themselves to others while poverty was also staring them in the face.

“We spoke to our sponsors and donors. The project started two months ago. We got them a place to remain at and we said the best we could do is to remove the entire structure and build a new one.

Dawood said the family was overjoyed when he gave them the keys and during the cutting of the ribbon.

“For the first time, when they opened the door they could open the door completely, in a fully furnished home,” he said.

Father of the pupil, Shamiel Satarien, said the handover was the family’s happiest moment.

The family of four have been living in Mitchells Plain for about 30 years.

“We are very happy about this, where we stayed was very difficult. We have a new home now and we appreciate it we hope that they do it for the next person also.

“There was a lot of crying, a lot of tears of joy; for the thing that they have done for us, we want to say thank you,” Satarien said.

Anyone who would like to assist the family may contact Satarien on 081 320 7273.

Cape Times