Cape Town – The family of Struggle icon and Umkhonto we Sizwe commander Ashley Kriel commemorated the 32nd anniversary of his death yesterday. Kriel was 20 at the time he was shot and killed on July 9, 1987, after apartheid police tracked him down to a house in Hazendal, Athlone.

During the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, security police officer Jeffrey Benzien admitted shooting Kriel in the back while he was handcuffed. Benzien was granted amnesty in 1999.

Kriel’s sister, Michel Assure, said although they celebrate her brother's legacy and life, they still wanted closure after more than three decades.

“We will be having a commemoration later this month where all the fallen martyrs' lives will be celebrated. Yesterday, we still received many messages of support on social media and this is heart-warming.

"My daughter also posted a message where she said she still missed him very much.

“As he fought the evils of apartheid, we are sure he would have fought against gangsterism. Every year the feeling is still the same and we hope the pain will ease as the years go by, but one retarding factor to this is the closure that we need.

"We do not have that yet, while the perpetrator is still out there,” said Assure. She said the anniversary of Ashley's death always held mixed feelings.

“There is a sense of celebration for the legacy and life he lived but we also mourn him during this time. We just want closure,” she said.

Kriel was one of five student leaders who were specifically targeted by apartheid security police. The others were Anton Fransch, Andrew "Gorrie" November, Coline Williams and Gary Holtzman.

Shirley Gunn, co-commander at the Ashley Kriel Detachment, said whenever his commemoration day came around, she felt saddened.

“One feels saddened that a young life was snuffed out in the way that his was. However, it’s never too late to have the case reopened and have the forensic evidence tell the story of his final moments.

“He had the most beautiful energy and intellect. He took on responsibility and would have contributed greatly to South Africa today,” said Gunn.

