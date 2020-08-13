Family plead for release of ’kidnapped’ police officer Sandiswa Rum

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town – The Kraaifontein family of missing police officer Sandiswa Rum are distraught after they received a call and heard the 22-year-old screaming for help before the phone call ended. Rum, a constable at Nyanga police station, was last seen on Tuesday morning leaving work. According to police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut, Rum knocked off from her night shift and never made it home after getting into an unknown car. “Investigations have revealed that Constable Rum left the station at about 5am with an unknown person(s) in a white vehicle of which the make and registration number is currently unknown. “Interviews were conducted with various colleagues and family members in an attempt to trace the constable. The member’s cellphone is still switched off,” said Traut.

Rum’s uncle, Simon Nkanunu, said her mother reported her missing after numerous attempts to reach her were unsuccessful.

“Sandiswa is very close with her mother and shares everything with her so when it was around 10pm and no one knew her whereabouts, she panicked.

’’She received a message on WhatsApp saying ‘Mama I’m safe’, which we think was a trick.

“When she called, the phone was picked up and paused. In the background Sandiswa screamed before it was dropped.

’’This behaviour is not like her. We believe she has been kidnapped and held somewhere.”

He said a family member had received a message warning them to remove a post on social media asking the public to help find Rum.

“We are begging whoever is holding her captive to release our child safely and unharmed. She is young with a bright future ahead of her,” said Nkanunu.

Rum was last seen wearing a pink jacket and black jeans.

Anyone with information on Rum’s whereabouts can contact investigating officer, Sergeant Andiswa Magqesha on 082 469 3319 or 071 485 5806 or anonymously contact Crime Stop on 086 001 0111 or SMS Crime Line on 32211.

Cape Times