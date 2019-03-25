Slain Knysna ANC councillor Victor Molosi Picture: Supplied

Cape Town – The family of murdered ANC Knysna councillor Victor Molosi have expressed shock at the release of one of the accused, former ward councillor Velile Waxa, on bail. His release led to residents blocking the N2 during a protest on Friday.

Waxa was reportedly released on R10 000 bail. He and his co-accused are scheduled to appear in the Knysna Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

Molosi family spokesperson Aseza Gungubele said the news shocked the family because they had received it through social media.

Molosi was killed a few metres from his house last year.

Waxa, an independent councillor, and his co-accused Mawande Makhala and Vela Patrick Dumile, were arrested adter the shooting.

“We’re still shocked about it (the release). Victor’s widow, Nomonde, is not taking this news very well. She was getting better but the news of him being released affected her and their children heavily,” he said.

The family always maintained Molosi’s death was politically motivated by what had occurred in the Knysna council. He was key in removing then Knysna mayor and DA councillor Eleanore Bouw-Spies and in voting councillor Mark Willemse into the position of mayor.

"Under Molosi’s leadership, ANC caucus members ensured the DA’s vote of no confidence in Willemse failed when the ANC refused to vote.

Waxa, Bouw-Spies’s former right-hand man, was kicked out of council by the ANC two weeks after she left office. ANC Knysna chief whip Titi Gombo said word had spread after Waxa supporters allegedly celebrated news of his release on bail.

“The greater community became enraged and began protesting, placing rubble along the N2.

“I am upset about this matter because I was on his hitlist, and last year we were provided extra security, and for the state not to inform us (of his release) is troubling,” she said.

Gombo said the municipality would have to decide today if it would impose extra measures to ensure the safety of councillors.

Knysna council spokesperson Chumisa Kalawe said Waxa was no longer serving in the council and was out on bail after a successful bail appeal in the high court on Friday.

Police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie and the NPA could not explain by deadline why the family were not informed of Waxa’s release.

