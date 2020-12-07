Family relocates gang raped teen fearing victimisation

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - The family of a 15-year-old girl who was raped allegedly by a group of six boy have relocated the traumatised teen to another area in fear of further victimisation. The incident last Saturday sent shock waves through the Makhaya community in Khayelitsha after the girl was allegedly lured by one of the boys she knew, to a shack where she was assaulted. According to the family, the youngster was found by her cousins naked and unconscious in a shack where one of the boys lived. The last thing the girl recalls, was being offered an Oka pipe. According to the girl's aunt, none of the boys aged 16 to 18 have been arrested and the girl is yet to receive counselling. While police have confirmed they are investigating a rape case, they did not respond to further questions on Sunday.

“The only update we have received so far is that samples from two of the boys were taken by the investigating police late on Monday and he returned on Thursday to take samples of the four remaining boys.

“We were informed that the DNA results could take about six weeks or two months. We are hoping there could be a way this process could be made quicker,” the aunt said.

“A doctor's report from Khayelitsha Hospital has already confirmed that my niece was raped. The sooner the perpetrators are taken off the streets the sooner she can start to heal.

“As the family we searched for rape centres that could at least provide some sort of counselling because she is still traumatised

“However the two we found claimed they have reached their numbers and can't accept a new person since they are closing for holidays soon,” she said.

The aunt said the girl has been moved to the northern suburbs to stay with other relatives as she feared bumping into boys or being teased about the incident.

Meanwhile the home of a 38-year-old Delft man, accused of dragging a 12-year-old girl into the bush along Symphony Way and raping her, was partially demolished by angry residents.

The man appeared in the Bellville Magistrate's Court on Friday.

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said the Delft Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) were investigating a rape case.

Cape Times