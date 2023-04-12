Family seeks help with one-year-old Abu-Bakr’s medical bills

Cape Town – A Cape Town family has reached out for assistance with raising medical funds for their one-year-old son, Abu-Bakr Cassiem, who was diagnosed with respiratory failure. His treatment costs about R11 000 per month.

Abu-Bakr was admitted to the Paediatric Unit at Christiaan Barnard Memorial Hospital in August with a case of pneumonia and a temperature of 42 degrees. An x-ray showed that his right upper lobe collapsed and further infection was detected in his left lung. His doctors proceeded to do a viral panel and he contracted three viruses, adenovirus, rhinovirus and influenza.

His mother, Azraah Cassiem, said his doctor advised that he needed to be ventilated to support and allow him to recover more comfortably. “This was the scariest decision we had to make, and within a few hours, he went into the theatre and was placed on the ventilator. “After four hours in the waiting room, the first words that were said to us as parents were, ‘Mommy and Daddy, your baby is very sick’ and this is when my heart broke.

“My son’s journey started here, and this is where his life changed forever.” Cassiem said her son’s carbon dioxide levels later rose and reached a high level, which meant that he started getting carbon dioxide poisoning, and his kidneys and liver started failing. “At this time, the doctors and the team did everything they could medically for him.

“His doctor then informed us that his ventilated state was not getting better, and we should prepare mentally for the worst. “This was the most challenging moment in his journey for us as parents, and we hoped that he improved. “He was scheduled to have his tracheostomy on 26 October 2022.

“Unfortunately, he contracted Covid-19 while in the hospital, and his surgery was postponed. “His recovery journey will be one very long and tedious progress,” she said. Cassiem said that the doctor had a four-year plan for Abu-Bakr, and she believes they could support him with everything he needed to improve his quality of life.

He will need daily doctor’s visits. “Weekly he will also need neuro-physio, speech therapy, occupational therapy and further tests,” she said. The family has appealed for donations for Abu-Bakr’s medical bills, who has had over 15 specialist consultations, six hospital admissions and four major procedures done in the last year.