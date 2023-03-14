Family seeks justice for son allegedly slain by girlfriend

Cape Town - The family of Sihle Mbanyana, 32, from the Samora Machel area, is still trying to come to terms with his death after he was allegedly murdered by his girlfriend in the home they shared. Mbanyana is believed to have been stabbed during a fight with her over money on March 4.

Mbanyana’s aunt, Nobuntu Mbanyana, said that the family was still in shock following the death of the breadwinner in his home. “His mother is heartbroken; every time she hears his name she breaks down because he was her everything. No mother wants to bury her child.

Sihle was the eldest and he took care of his siblings.” The aunt described the relationship between Mbanyana and his girlfriend as “toxic”. “He was kind and peaceful, with a beautiful smile. We are really hurt by this, and our call is for the justice system to do right by him,” said said.

Mbanyana’s brother, Siphiwe Mbanyana, said that it was heartbreaking to have lost his closest friend in this way. “He was a people’s person who never wanted to see anyone sad.” Siphiwe alleged that his brother was the victim of abuse in his relationship.