Songezo Khetiwe Photo: Facebook / SABC

Cape Town – The family of slain police officer Songezo Khetiwe said they were struggling to come to terms with the murder of the dedicated officer and father of two. Khetiwe was killed and two of his colleagues seriously injured on Sunday morning after a suspect opened fire on them while they were responding to a tip-off in Delft.

During a visit to the grieving family in Brown’s Farm, Philippi yesterday afternoon by Police Minister Bheki Cele, Khetiwe’s uncle Jeffrey Khetiwe said they were still very pained by his nephew’s senseless killing.

“He was a young constable who joined the police force in 2016. He was the breadwinner of the family. He has two daughters, aged 4 and 7, whom he loved dearly. We have no idea how they will take the news that their father was shot and killed. He was also the eldest of three siblings and he took care of his siblings.

‘‘To join the police was a calling for Songezo. He was always focused on keeping the peace. We will miss him dearly and will remember him for all the great things he has done,” said Jeffrey.

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said the officers came under fire from a 24-year-old suspect early on Sunday.

The suspect, who tried to evade arrest, was caught and is under police guard in hospital.

Cele said the suspect has since been linked to various crimes.

“What really makes me angry is that this criminal was absolutely not provoked. Police were just driving and he opened fire on them and killed one of the officers. It could have been three deaths. But this is one death too many.

“We are glad we have arrested the perpetrator.

“We looked and saw he has some records, some withdrawn, but he has been in our hands more than five times. It seems we’re dealing with a habitual criminal.”

Residents have been urged to anonymously report illegal activity to Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or sms Crime Line on 32211.

