Family struggling to finance slain Nomvuzo Atoli’s funeral

By Siphokazi Vuso and Okuhle Hlati Cape Town - The family of slain Nomvuzo Atoli, 22, whose body was discovered at a dump site in the Siyanyanzela informal settlement in Philippi, are seeking funds to help with her funeral arrangements. Their plea comes as Nomangwane Mrwetyana on Monday remembers the day her 19-year-daughter Uyinene went missing a year ago, after going to the Clareinch Post Office in Claremont, where she was raped and murdered by Luyanda Botha. Atoli was last seen alive last Wednesday evening. Her family said they found out about her death on Facebook. Her cousin Landisa Atoli on Sunday said the family was not coping well.

“We are devastated, this has left us broken,” she said.

After burying Nomvuzo’s mother in April, they said they were ridden with debt. “We don’t even have a date because we have nothing. We want to take her to the Eastern Cape where we buried her mother.

“We don’t even have money to take her out of the mortuary in Salt River,” said Landisa.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said there were no new developments.

“The murder case is under investigation. Once an arrest has been made, this office will send out a statement to all media,” Rwexana said.

Anyone interested in donating can contact the family on 0717900124 or 0766953735, and those with information about the incident can anonymously contact crime Stop on 08600 10111 or SMS Crime Line on 32211.

The Uyinene Foundation, which was established before the first-year UCT Film and Media student’s funeral, will co-host a webinar in commemoration of her life and gender-based violence (GBV) victims today. The webinar will be staged in collaboration with leading psychologists, including UCT’s Professor Floretta Boonzaier, the Psychological Society of South Africa, and the University of South Africa’s Masculinity and Health Research Unit.

Mrwetyana’s family said a prayer service was held yesterday.

“It has been 12 months since she was brutally taken away from us and the journey has been a hodgepodge of feelings. We take each day as it comes, as we realised this life experience won’t go away.”

To register for the webinar visit https://www.psyssa.com/why-mens-violence-against-women-in-/