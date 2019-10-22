Family trying to stay positive over missing Knysna girl, 11









Oyisa Mgqwanci Photo: Supplied Cape Town – The family of the missing Oyisa Mgqwanci have issued a desperate plea for anyone with information on her whereabouts to come forward. The 11-year-old from Knysna went missing after she left to go to the shop a few metres from her home in Joodse Kamp settlement on October 5. But more than two weeks after her disappearance there is still no sign of her, despite an extensive search by residents, neighbouring communities and search and rescue groups, who have been working with police. At the time of her disappearance she was wearing a white shirt and blue jeans. Her aunt, Yaziwe Mgqwanci, yesterday said the family remained strong for Mgqwanci’s mother Noloyiso’s sake, as lately she was showing signs of being depressed. “We cannot find peace as we do not know what happened to her.

"Our wish now is that she would be found. We never anticipated that it would be this long, and we are hoping it doesn’t turn into a cold case.

“This incident has taken its toll on her mother emotionally and physically. She insists on going to work to avoid thinking about it and to avoid people in the community.

"We are trying to keep her positive because yesterday I heard her say if she is still alive, she must be returned home, but if she is no longer alive, she wishes to bury her.

"We cannot give up and must continue believing that there will be a breakthrough.”

Anyone with information on Oyisa’s whereabouts can call the investigating officer, Sergeant Ludwe Dlambulo, on 082 335 1200 or 044 302 6677. Alternatively, contact Crime Stop anonymously at 08600 10111 or SMS Crime Line, 32211.

Cape Times