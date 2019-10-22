The 11-year-old from Knysna went missing after she left to go to the shop a few metres from her home in Joodse Kamp settlement on October 5.
But more than two weeks after her disappearance there is still no sign of her, despite an extensive search by residents, neighbouring communities and search and rescue groups, who have been working with police.
At the time of her disappearance she was wearing a white shirt and blue jeans.
Her aunt, Yaziwe Mgqwanci, yesterday said the family remained strong for Mgqwanci’s mother Noloyiso’s sake, as lately she was showing signs of being depressed. “We cannot find peace as we do not know what happened to her.