Family upset after load shedding halts baby snatching trial









Supporters of alleged kidnapper Karabo Tau gesture and shout at supporters of missing baby Kwahlelwa Tiwane’s family outside the Bellville Magistrate’s Court yesterday. Picture: Henk Kruger African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – The family of missing twin baby Kwahlelwa Tiwane expressed their frustration after the case against accused kidnapper Karabo Tau was postponed due to load shedding and the court’s generator failing. The 18-year-old matric pupil at Claremont High School was scheduled to take the stand alongside her mother and a teacher, who claims that she was at school when the baby was snatched. It’s been almost three weeks since baby Kwahlelwa was allegedly snatched by a woman named Monica who had posed as a social worker and apparently wanted to assist the family. As supporters gathered outside court, they were informed that proceedings would continue tomorrow. Friends and family of both the accused and alleged victim came head to head. Chants rang out that Tau was innocent, while others shouted for her to “bring back the baby”.

A close friend of Kwahlelwa’s family, Nomvuselelo Nodindwa, said she was disappointed.

“I am very sad and hurt because load shedding is not going anywhere and every day we lose hope because with every day that the child is not found, hope diminishes,” Nodindwa said.

A member of Tau’s family, who did not want to be named for fear of victimisation, said the law was not working for her family.

“Law (officials are) not doing their job properly. That’s the easiest explanation because when a case is opened, the only thing that needs to be done is to investigate.”

She said load shedding was an excuse because the case had not been properly investigated, as Tau’s lawyers had evidence she was at school at the time the baby was snatched.

The second accused in the case, Ely Kibunda, remains in custody and will appear for a bail hearing next Wednesday.

Cape Times