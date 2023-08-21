Family wants answers after mysterious disappearance of SANDF trainee

The Oudtshoorn community is demanding answers from the SANDF following the disappearance of army trainee, Izak Thompson. It is reported that Thompson went missing with an R4 rifle during training at the Oudtshoorn Infantry School last month.

According to information, he was dropped off by his brother at the school on July 16. Others at the school noticed that Thompson was missing a few days later. While the SANDF did not respond to multiple requests for comment, the police confirmed a search for Thompson was under way. Members of the Oudtshoorn Community Against Crime (Ocac) and Thompson’s family recently marched to the infantry school demanding answers and a thorough investigation into his disappearance.

Thompson’s mother, Anna Thompson said she was struggling to cope. “I’m very upset with the army because they have never come back to give me feedback. He was with them at the infantry school. What I want to know is where were the inspectors and his seniors the evening when he disappeared? I cannot sleep and it’s bad for my health because I have heart problems and I am diabetic. “He has one child in matric now and he also has a grandchild so it’s very hard for me and I want answers,“ she said.

Community activist Leon Campher said the SANDF visited the Thompson family after his disappearance. “Three days after he disappeared, the SANDF visited the family to say they were coming to look for a weapon because Izak left with a weapon. “They did not tell her that they couldn’t find her son in the training field.

“Then we saw in the news in the morning that SANDF is looking for a soldier who has gone missing. “There is no way that someone can just disappear like that,” he said, adding that Thompson was a responsible father and breadwinner at home. “We are left with many questions,” he said.

Police spokesperson Christopher Spies said a search for Thompson was under way. “The matter… is a subject of an ongoing police investigation. “This office can confirm that a search party was established following the disappearance of a SANDF trainee last month in Oudtshoorn.