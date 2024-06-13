Family wants closure after tragic death of vibrant Kalk Bay shop owner, ‘Eddie’

Months after the vibrant personality of beloved Edith “Eddie” Sanders from Kalk Bay fell silent when she was reportedly knocked down by a cyclist participating in the Cape Town Cycle Tour and succumbed to her injuries, her loved ones are desperately seeking information to piece together the events that led to her death. Sanders, 90, known by many locals for her adventures in Muizenberg waters while body-surfing, managing her own shops in the area and maintaining a picturesque garden, was seen celebrating as a spectator at the Cape Town Cycle Tour on March 10 before she was reportedly knocked down.

Sanders’s son, Gordon Brace, said the family were appealing to anyone who may have seen what occurred to contact the police with any information that could assist in the investigation. They were still trying to make sense of and piece together the events that led to his mother’s death, which he described as a tragedy for the family. “My mother was a remarkable woman who was still so much full of life. She was 90 years old but the energy she had, she was sure she would make it to her centenary birthday and we believed that to be true. She was not sick at all, always active and was always full of life. She was so loved by her community in Kalk Bay, she was part of the institution of the community and was a retired teacher trainer who held a master’s degree. She loved dancing out in the streets and loved helping those she loved,” said Brace.

Brace said on the race day, Sanders was seen dancing outside her shop in Kalk Bay and after being knocked by a cyclist, she suffered multiple injuries for which she was hospitalised. After ten days in hospital she succumbed to her injuries. “We are not looking to blame anyone. We just want closure and to understand how this happened. Nobody has done the courtesy to follow up and we just need information that will help in the police investigation. We ask anyone who may have seen what occurred to contact the police with any information that could assist in the investigation,” said Brace.

Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust Director, David Bellairs, said they were shocked and saddened by Sanders’s death. Bellairs confirmed they were aware of the incident after it was reported by a member of the public on the day and emergency services were dispatched. “As is protocol the Chief Medical Officer handles all communications with the hospitals and family members. In keeping with medical confidentiality we are not in possession of the personal details of any of those involved in incidents unless they are participants who have granted us permission to access certain information. Muizenberg SAPS has been in contact with our office and we are liaising with them and providing as much information as we can,” said Bellairs.