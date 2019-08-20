Aletta Fielies Photo: Supplied

Cape Town – A Elsies River family is seeking answers as to how their 70-year-old grandmother, the victim of an alleged hit-and-run in Elsies River, ended up in Pinelands. The family said they reported Aletta Fielies missing on July 13 and were informed that same evening that she was admitted to Groote Schuur hospital after she was found along Jan Smuts Drive in Pinelands.

Fielies, who has Alzheimers, left her Elsies River home at around 3pm and was found by emergency services at 7.20pm in Pinelands.

Her granddaughter Morieda Nickson said: “When I returned at 3pm she was in the front yard and ready to go visit a friend of hers, which was her routine, but when she didn’t come home at 5pm, we went to the police,” Nickson said.

Fearing that her gran may have got lost, Nickson opened a case with the police. She said that evening they were contacted and told to go Groote Schuur hospital, where they found Fielies in a critical condition.

“It was horrible seeing her like that. The doctors told us she was found by emergency services in Jan Smuts Drive, Pinelands, in the direction of Langa.

"Her collarbone and pelvis were broken and she had fluid on the brain. My grandmother died four days later.”

Nickson said Fielies’s funeral was on August 1 and now the family has turned to the public to help shed light on what may have happened.

According to a reliable police source, the Pinelands scene was not considered the scene of the accident, due to very limited evidence or blood.

“There was no sign that the accident occurred there and it’s considered that the victim was moved to Pinelands. An anonymous caller contacted emergency services and may have been the suspect,” said the source.

The source said Elsies River residents said they witnessed a hit-and-run in 39th Avenue, where there was a CCTV camera. However, when the footage was checked it was discovered the camera had not been working for months.

Approached for comment the City’s safety and security executive director Richard Bosman said the City did not have a CCTV installation at the location.

Police spokesperson Siyabulela Malo said they were investigating culpable homicide.

“Circumstances surrounding this incident are being investigated. Police urge anyone with information to contact Pinelands police on 021 506 2118 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.”