Family welcome attempted murder charge for hot water assault

The family of the 4-year-old Langa boy who was doused in hot water, allegedly by a neighbour, have welcomed the court’s decision to charge the accused with attempted murder instead of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm. This comes after 22-year-old Asanda Makaluza made her second court appearance in the Bishop Lavis Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

Family spokesperson Mbulelo Dwane said they wanted justice to be served. “The court has changed the charge; it’s now a Schedule 5 offence. “On behalf of the family we are watching the proceedings very carefully. We note the move to keep her behind bars. We want to see her doing time in prison for what she did.

“Her being kept there is good for both herself and us as the family. She needs to be taught about how to handle children. “We feel that she has a deep hatred for children. She sees this as a fame parade. She hasn’t shown a single piece of remorse. “The investigating officer was emotional, the interpreter was crying; she never showed feelings or any remorse, goes to show that she needs help from herself.

“When half the court was in tears, she was just blank,” he said. During court proceedings on Friday, State prosecutor Phathutshedzo Muofhe argued that the community was in a better place without Makaluza. “Everyone wants to know and feel that their children are safe when they are playing outside.

“So having to have a person like Asanda, who is facing charges like this, it actually somewhat gives the community hope that at least there’s something in the justice system,” Muofhe said. Langa ward councillor Lwazi Phakade said the residents had been “very angered and very distraught”. “What we saw was beyond our imagination. The residents are satisfied that she has been denied bail. Even the magistrate said she isn’t showing remorse; she didn’t even apologise. She is not good for the community; even behind bars she is arrogant. We thought that she would at least show that she is sorry, but we never saw any of that,” he said.

Makaluza allegedly poured boiling water on the boy on June 24 when he went to play in front of the gate of her home. She was arrested on July 6, two weeks later, after residents and activists marched to the Langa police station to demand justice. The case was postponed to September 22 for further investigation.