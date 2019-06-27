Igor Alexis Sicandar Photo: Facebook

Cape Town – "Igor Alexis Sicandar my boy I’m going to miss you." This was the moving message a father posted on Facebook after his son died while hiking on Table Mountain. What has made matters worse for the 21-year-old's father, Izak Joubert, is that they are still completely in the dark about what might have led to the tragedy, Netwerk24 reported.

Sicandar, a third-year marketing student at Varsity College, went missing last Thursday after he was seen entering Kirstenbosch with a small backpack.

On Sunday, Joubert posted on Facebook: "To any of Igor Alexis Sicandar friends, if you have any idea where he was going or what he was doing in Kirstenbosch Gardens, please give us the information. He was last seen entering the gardens, but was not seen leaving. Any and all help will be appreciated."

That afternoon the Peninsula Wilderness Search And Rescue (WSAR) was activated after the police requested a mountain search based on information that they had received.

Teams comprising the police, Metro Medical Rescue technicians, rescue mountaineers, the K9 unit, Kirstenbosch security and metro police were then dispatched to search as many paths as possible while making use of the last hours of daylight, the WSAR said. By nightfall, all teams were withdrawn from the mountain.

The operation resumed at 9am on Monday and at about 1.30pm a team scanning a section of Skeleton Gorge was informed by hikers who were ascending the route that they had noticed what may be "signs of a person".

"The hikers directed the rescuers to the scene and on arrival,the person was unfortunately confirmed to be deceased," the WSAR said.

"Due to the location where the body was discovered, rescue climbers had to make use of rope and other equipment in order to retrieve the body before it could be packaged and loaded onto a stretcher."

"It is with great, great sadness that I inform you that Igor’s body was found today," Joubert posted on Facebook.

A Varsity College lecturer, Marco Jooste, said in response: "My deepest sympathies to the family. I was his lecturer at Varsity College and came across the poster today.

"He was such an amazing character in all his uniqueness and it was truly a pleasure having made his acquaintance. May God be with you Igor. Rest in peace young man."