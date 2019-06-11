File Photo

Fed up residents in the Boland area and Safety Watch groups took matters into their own hands, apprehending three suspects they believed were behind farm and house robberies. Their actions also prevented two more house robberies.

Drakenstein Farm Watch (DFW) chief executive Daan van Leeuwen Boomkamp said one of their volunteers had been driving on the R301 towards the Wemmershoek area when he saw a stationary vehicle in the middle of the road and reported it using his vehicle radio linked to the farm watch emergency room.

“As it was not safe he couldn’t stop and check if the driver had a puncture or if it was an accident. In minutes, our team members, two other farm watch responders, and Fidelity ADT officers responded. At the scene, they found that three men had robbed the four occupants in the vehicle and broken the arm of one. We are not sure yet if they were being hijacked or attacked when the vehicle broke down,” he said.

Boomkamp said the officers knew the suspects who fled on foot might not be far and gave chase through the farms on foot.

Vigilant residents and farm workers who saw suspicious-looking people who did not look like locals pointed out where the suspects were hiding.

“In farms, people know each other and the locals were not familiar with the suspects which assisted. The ADT officers were successful in detaining the culprits with the help of the farm workers and farm watch responders and jointly handed them over to police upon return to the road.

“The medics of the farm watch took care of the injured from the attack. The assistance of locals and volunteers alike to go after the culprits tells us the public has had enough. Together we can make the change in an organised and legal way,” said Boomkamp.

Hours after this the team had to respond to a robbery in progress after a house alarm went off.

The quick response of the teams saw the perpetrators running away.

After that incident another alarm 5km away went off. The teams responded and the suspects ran away.

Boomkamp said drones and a combination of technologies including computer vision, artificial intelligence, and object avoidance technology were among the resources they were using to keep an eye on farms in and around Paarl.

The area has experienced a spate of attacks on farms in recent weeks with the latest being an assault on a mother in front of her children in their farmhouse last week.

“We also have radio networks that have been useful when urgent communication is needed and have WhatsApp groups where people report incidents,” Boomkamp said. DFWs work closely with Fidelity ADT, which earlier this year entered a partnership with agricultural industry association Agri SA.

Two suspects aged 24 and 32 that police said were behind a spate of crimes on farms in Paarl yesterday appeared in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court on charges including theft of a vehicle, burglary, and house robbery.

They were travelling as a group along Lichtenburg Road in Durbanville when officers patrolling in the area noticed a suspicious-looking white Ford bakkie and went after it.

Police spokesperson Andrè Traut said: “The driver of the bakkie refused to stop after he was instructed to do so and following a high-speed pursuit, the vehicle was halted close to the R44.

“Two suspects managed to evade arrest by fleeing on foot, while two suspects were arrested.”

Pangas and balaclava caps were also found in the bakkie.

Anyone with information about the suspects’ whereabouts can anonymously contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or SMS Crime Line on 32211.

