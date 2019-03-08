File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – A farmer from Riverlands has appeared in the Malmesbury Magistrate’s Court after allegedly shooting a farmworker and setting his dogs on him. Sikholiwe Majimbinja alleged that the farmer shot him at close range before unleashing his dogs on him following an argument over wages after the farmer terminated his employment.

“The suspect, a 67-year-old man, was arrested and appeared before the Malmesbury Magistrate’s Court on May 15, 2017 on charges of attempted murder,” Western Cape police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said.

Van Wyk said allegations that the accused had destroyed a firearm were unfounded.

He said a firearm had been confiscated by police and was being kept until the court case ended.

Activists have called on civil society groups to support Majimbinja during the court case, which continued yesterday, and for courts to ensure justice was served.

Western Cape ANC member Jabu Mfusi said he had attended court proceedings with Majimbinja, who had testified yesterday and on Tuesday.

He said Mambinja was now permanently disabled on one side of the body, was no longer employable and was completely dependent on his family.

Advocate Daniel Zantsi has pledged to support Mambinja and his family, and said the matter would be taken to the Labour Court.

“Next week we will launch the labour applications due to his loss of income, which will begin at the CCMA (Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration) and the Labour Court,” he said.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila could not be reached for comment by the time of publication.

Cape Times